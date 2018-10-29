Vigil@nce - Linux kernel: information disclosure via mremap

December 2018 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Linux, openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu, WindRiver Linux.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 29/10/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via mremap() of the Linux kernel, in order to obtain sensitive information.

ACCESS TO THE COMPLETE VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...