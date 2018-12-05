Vigil@nce - Linux kernel: information disclosure via crypto_report_one
December 2018 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Linux.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 05/12/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
A local attacker can read a memory fragment via crypto_report_one() of the Linux kernel, in order to obtain sensitive information.
ACCESS TO THE COMPLETE VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter