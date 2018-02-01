Vigil@nce - Linux kernel: information disclosure via vhci_hcd
February 2018 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can get kernel addresses via the vhci_hcd driver of the Linux kernel, in order to obtain sensitive information.
Impacted products: Linux.
Severity: 1/4.
Creation date: 01/02/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can get kernel addresses via the vhci_hcd driver of the Linux kernel, in order to obtain sensitive information.
A detailed analysis was not performed for this bulletin.
