Vigil@nce - Linux kernel: information disclosure via vhci_hcd

February 2018 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can get kernel addresses via the vhci_hcd driver of the Linux kernel, in order to obtain sensitive information.

Impacted products: Linux.

Severity: 1/4.

Creation date: 01/02/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can get kernel addresses via the vhci_hcd driver of the Linux kernel, in order to obtain sensitive information.

A detailed analysis was not performed for this bulletin.

ACCESS TO THE COMPLETE VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...