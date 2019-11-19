Vigil@nce - Linux kernel: five vulnerabilities via Memory Leak
December 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Linux, Ubuntu.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: denial of service on server.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 19/11/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities via Memory Leak of the Linux kernel.
