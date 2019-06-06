Vigil@nce - Linux kernel: buffer overflow via mwifiex_update_bss_desc_with_ie

August 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, Fedora, Linux, openSUSE Leap, Slackware, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, denial of service on server, denial of service on service.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 06/06/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a buffer overflow via mwifiex_update_bss_desc_with_ie() of the Linux kernel, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.

