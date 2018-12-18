Vigil@nce - Linux kernel: buffer overflow via usb_get_extra_descriptor

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Fedora, Linux, openSUSE Leap, Slackware, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, denial of service on server.

Provenance: physical access.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 18/12/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can generate a buffer overflow via usb_get_extra_descriptor() of the Linux kernel, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.

