Vigil@nce - Linux kernel: buffer overflow via nfc_llcp_build_sdreq_tlv
December 2018 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Android OS, Linux, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, denial of service on server.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 23/10/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can generate a buffer overflow via nfc_llcp_build_sdreq_tlv() of the Linux kernel, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.
ACCESS TO THE COMPLETE VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
