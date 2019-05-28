Vigil@nce - Linux kernel: NULL pointer dereference via ip_ra_control

June 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Fedora, Linux.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on client.

Provenance: LAN.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 28/05/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can force a NULL pointer to be dereferenced via ip_ra_control() of the Linux kernel, in order to trigger a denial of service.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...