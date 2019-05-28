Vigil@nce - Linux kernel: NULL pointer dereference via ip_ra_control
June 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Fedora, Linux.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on client.
Provenance: LAN.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 28/05/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can force a NULL pointer to be dereferenced via ip_ra_control() of the Linux kernel, in order to trigger a denial of service.
