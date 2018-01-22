Vigil@nce - LibTIFF: denial of service
February 2018 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger an overuse of resources in LibTIFF, in order to trigger a denial of service.
Impacted products: LibTIFF.
Severity: 1/4.
Creation date: 22/01/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger an overuse of resources in LibTIFF, in order to trigger a denial of service.
Technical details are unknown.
