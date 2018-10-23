Vigil@nce - LibTIFF: buffer overflow via JBIGDecode

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can generate a buffer overflow via JBIGDecode() of LibTIFF, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.

Impacted products: Debian, LibTIFF, openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, WindRiver Linux.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: user access/rights, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 23/10/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

The LibTIFF product offers a web service.

However, if the size of data is greater than the size of the storage array, an overflow occurs.

An attacker can therefore generate a buffer overflow via JBIGDecode() of LibTIFF, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.

