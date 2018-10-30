Vigil@nce - LibRaw: NULL pointer dereference via leaf_hdr_load_raw

December 2018 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: RHEL.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: denial of service on service, denial of service on client.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 30/10/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can force a NULL pointer to be dereferenced via leaf_hdr_load_raw() of LibRaw, in order to trigger a denial of service.

