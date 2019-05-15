Vigil@nce - Lemonldap-ng: privilege escalation via the option tokenUseGlobalStorage
July 2019 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 15/05/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via tokenUseGlobalStorage of Lemonldap::ng, in order to escalate his privileges.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter