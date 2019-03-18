Vigil@nce - LIVE555 Streaming Media Library: out-of-bounds memory reading via parseAuthorizationHeader

May 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.

Provenance: intranet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 18/03/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can force a read at an invalid address via parseAuthorizationHeader() of LIVE555 Streaming Media Library, in order to trigger a denial of service, or to obtain sensitive information.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

