Vigil@nce - Kubernetes: wrong access right assignement to cached files

May 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

When a user specifies a world writable folder as cache, Kubernetes creates new files as world writable. A local attacker can read and write to the user files.

Impacted products: Kubernetes.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 24/04/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

When a user specifies a world writable folder as cache, Kubernetes creates new files as world writable. A local attacker can therefore read and write to the user files.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...