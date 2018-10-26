Vigil@nce - Kubernetes: multiple vulnerabilities
December 2018 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Kubernetes.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights, data reading.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 26/10/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of Kubernetes.
