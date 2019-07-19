Vigil@nce - Knot Resolver: privilege escalation via DNSSEC Downgrade
September 2019 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Fedora.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data creation/edition.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 19/07/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via DNSSEC Downgrade of Knot Resolver, in order to escalate his privileges.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter