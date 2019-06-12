Vigil@nce - Keycloak: privilege escalation via CRL Signatures Validation

August 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Red Hat SSO.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: user access/rights, data reading.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 12/06/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via CRL Signatures Validation of Keycloak, in order to escalate his privileges.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...