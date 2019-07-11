Vigil@nce - Kaspersky Anti-Virus: information disclosure via Unique Product ID

September 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Kaspersky AV.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: internet server.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 11/07/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Unique Product ID of Kaspersky Anti-Virus, in order to obtain sensitive information.

