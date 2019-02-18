Vigil@nce - KDE KAuth: privilege escalation
April 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Fedora, openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 18/02/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions of KDE KAuth, in order to escalate his privileges.
