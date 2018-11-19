Vigil@nce - Jupyter Notebook: Cross Site Scripting via Nbconvert
January 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Jupyter Notebook.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: client access/rights.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 19/11/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Scripting via Nbconvert of Jupyter Notebook, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.
