Vigil@nce - Junos Space: file upload via Device Image

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Junos Space.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: user access/rights.

Provenance: user account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 10/01/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can upload a malicious file via Device Image on Junos Space, in order for example to upload a Trojan.

