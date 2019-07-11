Vigil@nce - Junos OS: privilege escalation via EX4300 Firewall Filter

September 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Juniper EX-Series, Junos OS.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data flow.

Provenance: intranet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 11/07/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via EX4300 Firewall Filter of Junos OS, in order to escalate his privileges.

