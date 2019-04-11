Vigil@nce - Junos OS: information disclosure via RPC
June 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Juniper EX-Series, Juniper J-Series, Junos OS.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 11/04/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via RPC of Junos OS, in order to obtain sensitive information.
