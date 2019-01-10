Vigil@nce - Junos OS SRX: privilege escalation via Deleted Dynamic VPN Users
March 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Junos OS, SRX-Series.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 10/01/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via Deleted Dynamic VPN Users of Junos OS SRX, in order to escalate his privileges.
