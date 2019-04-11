Vigil@nce - Junos OS EX4300-MP: information disclosure via Transit Network Traffic Control Plane

June 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Juniper EX-Series, Junos OS.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 11/04/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Transit Network Traffic Control Plane of Junos OS EX4300-MP, in order to obtain sensitive information.

