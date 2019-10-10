Vigil@nce - Juniper SBR Carrier: information disclosure via Certificate Generation

December 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Juniper SBR.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: user account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 10/10/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Certificate Generation of Juniper SBR Carrier, in order to obtain sensitive information.

