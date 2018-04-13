Vigil@nce - Joomla Watchfulli SSO: security improvement
April 2018 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
The security of Joomla Watchfulli SSO was improved.
Impacted products: Joomla Extensions not comprehensive.
Severity: 1/4.
Creation date: 13/04/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
This bulletin is about a security improvement.
It does not describe a vulnerability.
The security of Joomla Watchfulli SSO was therefore improved.
ACCESS TO THE COMPLETE VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
