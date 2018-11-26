Vigil@nce - Joomla Music Collection: SQL injection
January 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Joomla Extensions not comprehensive.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 26/11/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use a SQL injection of Joomla Music Collection, in order to read or alter data.
