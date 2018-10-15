Vigil@nce - Joomla Kunena: two vulnerabilities
December 2018 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Joomla Extensions not comprehensive.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 15/10/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of Joomla Kunena.
ACCESS TO THE COMPLETE VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter