Vigil@nce - Joomla JoomProject: information disclosure via Json Format

March 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Joomla Extensions not comprehensive.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 21/01/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Json Format of Joomla JoomProject, in order to obtain sensitive information.

