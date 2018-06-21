Vigil@nce - Joomla Jomres: Cross Site Request Forgery

August 2018 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Request Forgery of Joomla Jomres, in order to force the victim to perform operations.

Impacted products: Joomla Extensions not comprehensive.

Severity: 2/4.

Creation date: 21/06/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

The Jomres extension can be installed on Joomla.

However, the origin of queries is not checked. They can for example originate from an image included in an HTML document.

An attacker can therefore trigger a Cross Site Request Forgery of Joomla Jomres, in order to force the victim to perform operations.

ACCESS TO THE COMPLETE VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

