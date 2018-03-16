Search
Vigil@nce - Joomla Google Map Landkarten: SQL injection

May 2018 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can use a SQL injection of Joomla Google Map Landkarten, in order to read or alter data.

Impacted products: Joomla Extensions not comprehensive.

Severity: 2/4.

Creation date: 16/03/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

The Joomla Google Map Landkarten product uses a database.

However, user’s data are directly inserted in a SQL query.

An attacker can therefore use a SQL injection of Joomla Google Map Landkarten, in order to read or alter data.

ACCESS TO THE COMPLETE VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

