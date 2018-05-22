Vigil@nce - Joomla EkRishta: Cross Site Scripting

July 2018 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Scripting of Joomla EkRishta, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.

Impacted products: Joomla Extensions not comprehensive.

Severity: 2/4.

Creation date: 22/05/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

The EkRishta extension can be installed on Joomla.

However, it does not filter received data before inserting them in generated HTML documents.

An attacker can therefore trigger a Cross Site Scripting of Joomla EkRishta, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.

