Vigil@nce - Joomla Ek rishta: SQL injection
May 2018 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use a SQL injection of Joomla Ek rishta, in order to read or alter data.
Impacted products: Joomla Extensions not comprehensive.
Severity: 2/4.
Creation date: 06/03/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
The Joomla Ek rishta product uses a database.
However, user’s data are directly inserted in a SQL query.
An attacker can therefore use a SQL injection of Joomla Ek rishta, in order to read or alter data.
