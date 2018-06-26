Vigil@nce - Joomla Core: Cross Site Scripting via Language Switcher

August 2018 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Scripting via Language Switcher of Joomla Core, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.

Impacted products: Joomla! Core.

Severity: 2/4.

Creation date: 26/06/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

The Core extension can be installed on Joomla.

However, it does not filter received data via Language Switcher before inserting them in generated HTML documents.

An attacker can therefore trigger a Cross Site Scripting via Language Switcher of Joomla Core, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.

