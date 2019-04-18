Vigil@nce - Jenkins Plugins: multiple vulnerabilities

June 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Jenkins Plugins not comprehensive.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: user access/rights, data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 18/04/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of Jenkins Plugins.

