Vigil@nce - Jenkins Plugin: privilege escalation via Sandbox Bypass
December 2018 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Jenkins Plugins not comprehensive.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights, data reading.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 29/10/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via Sandbox Bypass of Jenkins Plugin, in order to escalate his privileges.
