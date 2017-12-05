Vigil@nce - Jenkins: Cross Site Scripting via Tool Names

December 2017 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Scripting via Tool Names of Jenkins, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.

Impacted products: Jenkins Core, Jenkins Plugins not comprehensive.

Severity: 1/4.

Creation date: 05/12/2017.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

The Jenkins product offers a web service.

However, it does not filter received data via Tool Names before inserting them in generated HTML documents.

An attacker can therefore trigger a Cross Site Scripting via Tool Names of Jenkins, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.

ACCESS TO THE COMPLETE VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...