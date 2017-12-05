Vigil@nce - Jenkins: Cross Site Scripting via Tool Names
December 2017 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Scripting via Tool Names of Jenkins, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.
Impacted products: Jenkins Core, Jenkins Plugins not
comprehensive.
Severity: 1/4.
Creation date: 05/12/2017.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
The Jenkins product offers a web service.
However, it does not filter received data via Tool Names before inserting them in generated HTML documents.
An attacker can therefore trigger a Cross Site Scripting via Tool Names of Jenkins, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.
