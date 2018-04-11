Vigil@nce - Jenkins Core LTS: Cross Site Scripting via Confirmation Dialogs
June 2018 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Scripting via Confirmation Dialogs of Jenkins Core LTS, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.
Impacted products: Jenkins Core.
Severity: 2/4.
Creation date: 11/04/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
The Jenkins Core LTS product offers a web service.
However, it does not filter received data via Confirmation Dialogs before inserting them in generated HTML documents.
An attacker can therefore trigger a Cross Site Scripting via Confirmation Dialogs of Jenkins Core LTS, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.
