Vigil@nce - Jekyll: file reading via _config.yml Include Key
December 2018 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 11/10/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
A local attacker can read a file via _config.yml Include Key of Jekyll, in order to obtain sensitive information.
