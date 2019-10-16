Vigil@nce - JSS CryptoManager: Man-in-the-Middle via Leaf/Chain OCSP

December 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Fedora, RHEL.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition.

Provenance: internet server.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 16/10/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can act as a Man-in-the-Middle via Leaf/Chain OCSP on JSS CryptoManager, in order to read or write data in the session.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...