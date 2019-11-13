Vigil@nce - Intel Xeon Scalable Processor: denial of service via Voltage Modulation
November 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, FreeBSD, HP ProLiant, OpenBSD, openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: denial of service on server.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 13/11/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a fatal error via Voltage Modulation of Intel Xeon Scalable Processor, in order to trigger a denial of service.
