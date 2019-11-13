Vigil@nce - Intel Processors: denial of service via Machine Check Error On Page Size Change

November 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: XenServer, Debian, Fedora, FreeBSD, Linux, Windows 10, Windows 2008 R0, Windows 2008 R2, Windows 2012, Windows 2016, Windows 2019, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows RT, OpenBSD, openSUSE Leap, RHEL, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu, ESXi, VMware vSphere Hypervisor, VMware Workstation, Xen.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: denial of service on server.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 13/11/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker, inside a guest system, can trigger a fatal error via Machine Check Error On Page Size Change of Intel Processors, in order to trigger a denial of service on the host system.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...