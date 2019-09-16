Vigil@nce - Intel PROSet/Wireless WiFi Software: denial of service

November 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, Windows (platform) not comprehensive, Ubuntu, Unix (platform) not comprehensive.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service.

Provenance: radio connection.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 16/09/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a fatal error of Intel PROSet/Wireless WiFi Software, in order to trigger a denial of service.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...