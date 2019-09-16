Vigil@nce - Intel PROSet/Wireless WiFi Software: denial of service
November 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, Windows (platform) not comprehensive, Ubuntu, Unix (platform) not comprehensive.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service.
Provenance: radio connection.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 16/09/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a fatal error of Intel PROSet/Wireless WiFi Software, in order to trigger a denial of service.
