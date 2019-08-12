Vigil@nce - ImageMagick: denial of service via RemoveDuplicateLayers
August 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, SLES.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: denial of service on service, denial of service on client.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 12/08/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a fatal error via RemoveDuplicateLayers() of ImageMagick, in order to trigger a denial of service.
