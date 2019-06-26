Vigil@nce - ImageMagick: denial of service via format8BIM

July 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Fedora, openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: denial of service on service, denial of service on client.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 26/06/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a fatal error via format8BIM() of ImageMagick, in order to trigger a denial of service.

