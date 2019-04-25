Vigil@nce - ISC BIND: measure against denial of service ineffective

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: BIG-IP Hardware, TMOS, BIND, Slackware, Synology DSM, Ubuntu.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 25/04/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions to the amount of simultaneous TCP connections to ISC BIND, in order to trigger a denial of service.

