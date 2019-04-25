Vigil@nce - ISC BIND: measure against denial of service ineffective
May 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: BIG-IP Hardware, TMOS, BIND, Slackware,
Synology DSM, Ubuntu.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 25/04/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions to the amount of simultaneous TCP connections to ISC BIND, in order to trigger a denial of service.
