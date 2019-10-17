Vigil@nce - ISC BIND: information disclosure via Mirror Zone Spoofing
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: BIND.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: internet server.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 17/10/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Mirror Zone Spoofing of ISC BIND, in order to obtain sensitive information.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
