Vigil@nce - IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty: two vulnerabilities
November 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: WebSphere AS Liberty.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: privileged access/rights, client access/rights, data reading.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 27/09/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
